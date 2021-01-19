AC Milan regain sole leadership as Ibra double sinks Cagliari

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AC Milan took all three points from a tricky Monday night encounter in Sardinia against Cagliari with evergreen striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring a brace.

The Swedish striker put the Rossoneri on course for victory slotting home a 7th minute penalty before doubling the lead in the 52nd minute.

This was Ibrahimovic’s first start since late November when he had picked up a thigh injury against Napoli.

The only disappointing aspect to an otherwise comfortable win for Milan was the late dismissal of substitute Alexis Saelemaekers for two yellow cards picked up in quick succession.

Milan thus moved to 43 points, three ahead of city rivals Inter Milan, and 10 clear of champions Juventus in fifth.

