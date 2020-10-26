AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Hauge test positive for coronavirus

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
AC Milan announced that results after a series of swab tests conducted yesterday evening have returned from a laboratory with positive indications of Covid-19 for Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jens Petter Hauge and three other staff members.
Whilst they are all asymptomatic, they have immediately entered isolation in their homes andthe relevant local health authorities have been informed.
Today, the players and staff were tested again for Covid-19, as is required by protocol, and there have been no other positive test results for the virus.