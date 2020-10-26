AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Hauge test positive for coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AC Milan announced that results after a series of swab tests conducted yesterday evening have returned from a laboratory with positive indications of Covid-19 for Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jens Petter Hauge and three other staff members.

Whilst they are all asymptomatic, they have immediately entered isolation in their homes and the relevant local health authorities have been informed.

Today, the players and staff were tested again for Covid-19, as is required by protocol, and there have been no other positive test results for the virus.

