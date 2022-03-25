Academics concerned at removal of core subjects for JC entrance / Malta News Briefing – Friday 25 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Electoral campaign comes to an end

Malta’s electoral campaign came to an end on Thursday evening with major party leaders addressing party rallies. Citizens will be heading to the poll tomorrow, with most surveys indicating a lower-than-usual turnout.

Academics concerned at removal of core subjects for JC entrance

Academics have expressed significant concern about the University of Malta’s Junior College removing the requirement of a pass in Maltese, English and Maths for entry into the college, questioning how the move would serve to improve students’ education. Up till now, students needed to pass from the three subjects. However, those applying to Junior College from October will only require one pass mark from one of the core subjects. Students will be required to obtain a pass in the other two core subjects during their time in post-secondary education, as these are nonetheless still required in order to join the University of Malta. (Times of Malta)

Rosianne Cutajar found guilty of breach of conduct

The Council of Europe’s parliamentary assembly’s (PACE) committee on rules of procedure has voted that there was a serious breach of its rules of conduct by Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar, when she failed to disclose a conflict of interest in speaking out against a public inquiry into the Caruana Galizia assassination. Cutajar – who has since resigned her position as Labour MP delegate to the PACE – was accused of breaching ethics by Dutch MP Pieter Omtzigt, for her close link with Yorgen Fenech when she used her seat at the Council of Europe to argue against the public inquiry. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: 415 cases were found overnight, and 131 recoveries were reported. 75 cases were in hospital, 2 of whom were in the ITU.