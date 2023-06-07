ACI Europe says European April airport traffic ‘closest yet’ to full recovery from COVID-19

Reading Time: 2 minutes

June 7 (Reuters) – Passenger traffic in European airports in April was the closest to a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic of any month so far, Airports Council International (ACI) Europe said on Wednesday.

The trade association representing European airports said passenger traffic rose 21.1% in April from a year earlier.

That was still 7.6% below April 2019, ACI said, but an improvement on the 10.6% decline across the first quarter from pre-pandemic levels.

The news will likely please airport operators such as Aeroports de Paris and airlines such as Air France and Lufthansa , which took a hit from pandemic-related travel curbs.

The ACI said April marked the “closest yet” to a full recovery in traffic from the pandemic, helped by demand over the Easter holidays.

“This is quite remarkable when the increase in air fares is more than 6 times above consumer price inflation,” ACI Europe Director General Olivier Jankovec said in a statement.

Nevertheless, European airports’ performances varied significantly, with less than half of them fully recovering their pre-pandemic passenger volumes.

While Icelandic, Cypriot, Greek, and Portuguese airports among others exceeded pre-COVID levels, those in Slovenia, Germany, Slovakia and the Czech Republic were the furthest from fully rebounding.

Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first