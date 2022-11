Reading Time: < 1 minute

AMSTERDAM, Nov 5 (Reuters) – Environmental activists rushed onto the area where private jets are kept at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Saturday in an attempt to block them from departing.

Hundreds of people had gathered in and around the airport for a demonstration against pollution organized by Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion.

No delays in commercial flights were reported as of the early afternoon.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Members of various environmental organisations conduct the protest action ‘SOS for the climate’ at Schiphol Airport, the Netherlands, 05 November 2022. Milieudefensie, Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace, among others, have joined the protest. EPA-EFE/Remko de Waal

