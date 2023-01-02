Actor Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable condition’ after accident

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after an accident while plowing snow on the weekend, a spokesperson for the actor revealed on Sunday.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a spokesperson for the Hawkeye star told the Hollywood Reporter late on Sunday night.

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” they added.

Deadline reported that Renner was airlifted to hospital.

The 51-year-old actor has been nominated for two Academy Awards over his acting career, for his performances in The Hurt Locker and The Town. He has become well-known for his portrayal of the superhero Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, in Marvel films, and for his role in the Mission Impossible film franchise.

Renner owns a ranch above Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains. The region that was hit by a winter storm on New Year’s Eve that saw 35,000 homes lose power.

