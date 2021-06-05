Adopted Ethiopian former Milan youths player commits suicide due to racist behaviour in Italy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Seid Visin, a 20-year-old boy with a past in the youth teams of Milan and Benevento, took his own life yesterday in his home in Nocera Inferiore, shaking the entire community. Born in Ethiopia and adopted in Italy as a child, expressed his sadness in a will-letter (published by Corriere della Sera) he sent to friends and psychotherapist.

In his letter he spoke about the nightmare of those who have had to face and live with the racist prejudices of society: “Wherever I go I feel on my shoulders like a boulder the weight of people’s skeptical, prejudiced, disgusted and frightened looks “.

In his letter, Visin wrote “I was adopted as a child. I remember everyone loved me. Wherever I was, wherever I went, everyone turned to me with joy, respect and curiosity. Now it seems that everything has turned upside down.”

The boy’s story gets heavier and heavier: “I was able to find a job that I had to leave because too many people, especially the elderly, refused to be served by me and, as if I didn’t already feel uncomfortable, they also pointed me out as responsible because many young Italians did not find work “.

“I do not want to beg for commiseration or pain, but only to remind myself that the discomfort and suffering I am experiencing is a drop of water compared to the ocean of suffering that those who prefer to die rather than lead a life in misery, experiencing hell. Those people who risk their lives, and many have already lost it, just to smell, to taste the flavour of what we simply call “Life”.

Corriere Della Sera / TgCom / Photo via Sempremilan