Afghan commandos could fight for British Army like Gurkhas

Afghan special forces personnel could become a new regiment of the Army akin to the Gurkhas under proposals put forward to ministers, The Telegraph reported.

Hundreds of commandos from Afghanistan have arrived in the UK this month after training and serving with British troops for more than a decade.

A former head of the Army, former ministers and Tory select committee chairmen are backing calls for the Government to incorporate the specialist soldiers into the British Armed Forces.

The Telegraph understands that ministers are aware of the proposals and are expected to study them in detail as attention turns to the resettlement of thousands of Afghans who have arrived in Britain in the past fortnight.

On Sunday, Boris Johnson promised those arriving from Afghanistan that the Government would help them “contribute in any way possible to the life and economy of the country”.

Ministers have already decided to allow Afghans enrolled at Sandhurst to join the Army if they pass their course. Three Afghan cadets are due to start at the college next weekend, joining four officer cadets already enrolled. All seven had originally been due to join the Afghan National Army.

The Telegraph revealed crucial role played by Afghan special forces in Operation Pitting, Britain’s mission to airlift 15,000 people out of Kabul.

The elite troops were sent undercover into the crowd outside Kabul airport to identify those eligible for resettlement in Britain. They helped find and collect Afghan translators and their families, risking their lives by venturing into Taliban controlled areas, and brought the refugees to the front of the queue where they were handed over to British paratroopers.

All Afghan security personnel who worked with British troops throughout the airlift were brought out on the final flights on Saturday, defence sources said.

