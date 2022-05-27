Afghans ‘largest group’ fleeing to the UK by crossing the Channel, figures show

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People fleeing Afghanistan were the largest group among migrants crossing the Channel in the first three months of the year, leaving campaigners concerned the government’s resettlement scheme is failing.

Out of 4,540 people detected arriving by small boats between January and March 2022, some 24% (1,094) were Afghan nationals, according to Home Office figures.

This was the highest number out of any nationality recorded, followed by 16% who were Iranian (722) and 15% who were Iraqi (681).

It comes as separate figures showed the number of asylum claims made in the UK has climbed to its highest in nearly two decades, with 55,146 people seeking asylum in the year to March 2022.

A file photo of a Border Force vessel brings in migrants found off the coast of Dover Port in Dover, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Read more via ITV