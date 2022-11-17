Agreement close on new Ombudsman, parties distant on Standards Commissioner / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 17 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Agreement close on new Ombudsman, parties distant on Standards Commissioner

The PN that it agreed with the government on the nomination of retired judge Joseph Zammit McKeon to serve as Ombudsman. It however insisted that talks need to continue on the appointment of the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life. On the other hand, the Labour Party accused PN leader Bernard Grech of backtracking after having given his word on the nomination of former chief justice Joseph Azzopardi to become Standards Commssioner. (Times of Malta)

IGM expresses solidarity with Victor Vella

The Institute of Maltese Journalists has expressed solidarity with journalist and editor Victor Vella over threats he received for his views on migration.

Vella filed a police report on the attacks, directed to himself, his family and children. “The IGM condemns without any reservation this behaviour from people, who believe that because they are hiding behind their computer at home can say whatever they want,” the statement read. (Maltatoday)

Speaker says Ministers should not avoid parliamentary sittings

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia said hat ministers must ensure that they do not avoid a parliamentary sitting unless there were clearly more urgent matters to attend to. He was giving a ruling after transport minister Aaron Farrugia was accused to have avoided a sitting to avoid questions on the two Transport Malta officials who were caught beating up a man. The speaker then emphasised that it is not unusual for ministers to answer questions on behalf of their colleagues, but said that in this case, a minister who was in Parliament House could – and should – have answered these questions personally. (Newsbook)

