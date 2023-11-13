AIMS explains new legislative changes to local Sports Federations and Associations

Reading Time: 3 minutes



The Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport (AIMS) has organised a conference in which all national sport organisations were given an insight about the new legislative changes made in order to foster better regulation, mainly good governance and integrity in sport. The conference with the theme “Promoting good governance in sport through strategy and legislation – an introduction to AIMS role” was held on Saturday.



The conference topics varied from topics such as AIMS strategy, registrations and new legislation, future legislation and education in sport.



The Legal & Regulatory Affairs Department explained in detail all the information required in relation to the new registration of sport organisations, the actual new legislation in place relating to such registrations, compliance with the register of sport persons on an annual basis and the way future legislation will intertwine with this initial phase of legislative measures coming into force and being complied with. The National Sports Federations and Associationswere briefed about the Authority’s plan to provide online application services as well for annual submissions.

The Education Department within AIMS informed those present that it will undergo a nationwide survey, the first ever of its kind. Given the rare occurrence of action research in our local sports scene, the collected data addresses diverse aspects of sports integrity, playing a crucial role in shaping the department’s approach and direction. Through this survey, AIMS hopes to gain a better understanding of the sporting scenario of the island, with the main focus being topics of sport integrity, such as the fight against anti-doping, various topics in good governance and competition manipulation. AIMS intends to attain a clear pathway to success, whereby its strategic plans and education policies will be based on research and data, which in the long run will benefit Maltese sporting entities.

The attendees were also introduced to a very important project which AIMS has embarked on (ACTION). This project was coordinated by the Institute for Sport Governance. All the partners of the project “Governance Sport Codification – ACTION” have collaborated on creating the European Convergent Code of Good Governance. The Code was drafted by the partners of the project and is based on the extensive three year research, which included multiple surveys, reports and analysis of scientific data. The project has now also launched an interactive educational platform based on the aforementioned Convergent Code of Good Governance. AIMS takes pride to state that this Code has also been translated to the Maltese Language and is available on the project’s website https://action.govsport.eu/.



The conference was addressed by amongst others Judge Emeritus, Chairman at AIMS Dr Antonio Mizzi, Dr Luciano Busuttil CEO of the Authority, Dr Karen Zammit Southernwood Director Legal & Regulatory Affairs at AIMS and Mr. Andy Grech the Head – Education & Policy.

