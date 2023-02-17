Air France-KLM interested in Portugal’s TAP

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) – Air France-KLM Chief Executive Ben Smith on Friday reiterated that the airline was interested in Portugal’s soon to be privatized TAP, noting the carrier’s strong position in Brazil.

“We find (TAP’s) network into Brazil extremely powerful for us,” he told a media conference.

The Portuguese government, which owns TAP, has said it is considering an outright or partial sale of the business.

Lufthansa , Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG are among potential buyers, analysts say.

TAP posted a rare net profit in the third quarter of 2022.

