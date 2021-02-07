Air Malta cancels flight to Amsterdam as Netherlands weather conditions worsen

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Air Malta flight to Amsterdam KM394/5 will be cancelled today due to severe weather conditions in Amsterdam. Passengers booked on this flight will be transferred onto the Airline’s flight to Brussels.

Amsterdam bound passenger will be transferred by coach to the city upon arrival in Brussels. Malta bound passengers will be also be transferred from Amsterdam to Brussels to catch the return flight to Malta.

The flight details are as follows:KM422 Dep MLA 1600 Arr BRU 1900KM423 Dep BRU 1955 Arr MLA 2245

The government on Saturday issued a plea for citizens to stay at home as national weather institute KNMI issued a “code red” for the entire country, warning that icy winds of up to 90 km (56 miles) per hour and up to 20 centimetres (8 inches) of snow could lead to hazardous snow drifts on roads and limited visibility.

People push out a car that got stuck in a snow dune in Haarle, The Netherlands, 07 February 2021. After ten years there is officially a snow storm in ?The Netherlands. The storm, named Darcy by the Dutch national weather service, is driven by freezing winds from the east, media reported. EPA-EFE/VINCENT JANNINK

DutchNews.Nl reports how the Netherlands woke up to wintry scenes on Sunday, with a layer of snow covering most of the country apart from the far south and north. The snow and strong winds are expected to continue for most of the day, but it could be well into evening before it stops in the north, weather forecasters say. The transport ministry’s roads authority has sprayed 17 million kilos of salt on the roads since Saturday evening in an effort to keep them clear. Nevertheless, there have been a string of accidents due to the difficult conditions and the slip road between the A15 and the A4 was closed for a time after a lorry jack-knifed.

The KNMI weather bureau expects its code red weather warning to remain in place for the rest of the day and tomorrow morning because of the drifting snow. Most snow – between 10 and 20 centimetres – has fallen in Twente, the eastern part of Gelderland and around Nijmegen and this will increase to around 25 centimetres before the snow stops.

