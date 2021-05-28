Reading Time: < 1 minute

Air Malta announced that following strong booking demand coming from the German market, this summer Air Malta will be adding twice weekly direct services to Berlin and Dusseldorf.

Air Malta will start operating to Berlin on the 28th June every Monday and Wednesday.

Operations to the German capital will shift to Wednesday and Saturday as from the 4th August. Flights to Dusseldorf will commence on the 3 July every Wednesday and Saturday.

In view of the absence of safe corridors between Malta and Israel and between Malta and Russia, and consequential weak booking positions, Air Malta has reassessed this situation and taken the decision to remove the Tel Aviv and Moscow routes from this Summer’s operation.

Commenting on this announcement, Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer Roy Kinnear stated, “Over the past weeks we have seen strong demand from the German market, and we are re-assigning capacity to better match demand. Russia and Israel remain part of our future network plans. We will continue to adapt our network in line with the evolving situation and market demands.” T

his summer Air Malta will operate direct flights to/from 20 cities: Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Lisbon, London Heathrow, Lyon, Manchester, Munich, Milan Linate, Palermo, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna, and Zurich.