Air Malta launches Winter Schedule linking Malta with 15 major airports

Air Malta will start operating its Winter flight schedule on the 31st October with a planned 67 return direct weekly scheduled services to 15 major European Airports. London and Paris will be served with an average of nine weekly flights each, with services to London’s Heathrow Airport, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Paris Orly, whilst Munich, Rome, Vienna, Zurich and Catania will each be served an average of six times a week.

The airline will also be extending its services to the cities of Berlin, Dusseldorf, and Lyon for operation during Winter.

Commenting on this Winter’s schedule, Air Malta’s Executive Chairperson David G Curmi stated, “This schedule shows a strong commitment by Air Malta to the Islands’ connectivity and to the local tourism industry. Our aim this Winter is to present a schedule that secures services to major European cities and key European airports

whilst gradually building back up passenger and cargo capacity to be

ready for Summer 2022.”

Roy Kinnear, Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer, added, “With this Winter schedule, we are aiming to offer almost half a million seats on the market. Whilst this is still not a Winter schedule fully back to pre-COVID levels, we are hoping to see markets continue to recover and build travel confidence before summer 2022 operation, which we

envisage to be significantly larger in operation. We are encouraged by the strong vaccination program across Europe and this, coupled with the pent-up demand for travel, will assist in boosting travel and tourism

to the Maltese Islands while motivating more Maltese to visit their favourite cities in Europe.”

This Winter Air Malta will be operating direct flights to 15 destinations namely, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris Orly, Rome Fiumicino, London Heathrow, Milan Linate, Lyon, Munich, Vienna, and Zurich.