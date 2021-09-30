Air Malta to resume services to London Gatwick from December 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Following increased signs of recovery across many European markets, Air Malta today announced that it has brought forward its

resumption of flights between Malta and London Gatwick to December. The Airline had previously announced that it will start operations to the London airport in Summer 2022.

Air Malta’s flights to Gatwick will start as from the 11th December and will initially be served with three weekly flights every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. London Heathrow will continue being served with daily flights during the Winter season.

These London Gatwick operations will be in addition to the airline’s Winter 2021/22 services announced earlier this month and are in line with the airline’s strategy to focus on core markets and major airports with increased frequencies.

This Winter Air Malta will thus be operating 70 weekly services to 16 destinations namely, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania,

Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Orly, Rome Fiumicino, London Gatwick and Heathrow, Milan Linate, Lyon,

Munich, Vienna, and Zurich.