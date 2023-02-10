Air raid alert declared across Ukraine, Zelenskiy in Poland

KYIV, Feb 10 (Reuters) – An air raid alert was declared in all of Ukraine on Friday as officials warned of potential Russian missile strikes, urging residents to take shelter.
“There is a big threat of the missile attack. I want to stress again – do not ignore the air alert sirens,” said Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv city military administration.
At least 17 Russian missiles hit the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia in an hour on Friday morning, its acting mayor, Anatolii Kurtiev, said.
The attacks targeted energy infrastructure, he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that authorities were collecting information on damage and casualties.
Presidents of Poland and Ukraine met in Poland on Thursday
Meanwhile, Presidents of Poland and Ukraine met in Rzeszow, south-east Poland, on Thursday and discussed the situation in the region, the office of the Polish president said on Friday on Twitter.
“The President of Ukraine reported on his recent diplomatic activity in Brussels and other European capitals; the talks also focused on security in the region,” it said.
The presidents discussed the current situation at the front and the need for further joint actions for military support, the office said.