Air travel in Italy disrupted due to strikes

Travel to and from Italy may be affected on Wednesday as flight crew from Ryanair, EasyJet and Volotea will strike.

Travellers flying in and out of Italy may face travel disruption on Wednesday, as Italian unions Filt (Italian Federation of Transport Workers) and Uiltrasporti (Italian Union of Transport Workers) have called a nation-wide cabin crew strike.

Pilots and flight attendants of low-cost airlines Volotea, EasyJet and Ryanair (including sister airlines Malta Air and Crewlink) are expected to stage a walkout from 10am to 2pm.

Both Filt and Uiltrasporti have already warned that “in the absence of concrete signs (of improvement), tomorrow’s strike will only be the first in a long series of staged actions which will run through the entire summer”.

Although it is not clear yet how exactly the planned strike will affect tomorrow’s air traffic, it is likely that a number of scheduled flights heading into or out of the country may be significantly delayed or even cancelled.

For those intending to travel with any of the above-mentioned carriers on June 8th, travellers are advised to contact their airline for updates.

In the event of delays and/or cancellations, the rights of all passengers are protected by EU regulation EC 261. This applies to any air passenger flying within the EU/Schengen zone, arriving in the EU/Schengen zone from a non-EU country by means of a EU-based airline (all airlines involved in tomorrow’s strike are EU-based) or departing from the EU/Schengen zone.

