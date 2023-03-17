Air travel in Italy hit by nationwide strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Multiple unions representing airport staff went on a nationwide strike Friday over pay disputes and other working conditions.

The industrial action will impact airport handling, security, aviation, and other support services for 24 hours.

The Employees of the Aviation Services and Aviation Services Assistance companies will hold separate strike action 11:00-15:00, and Air Dolomiti flight personnel will strike 13:00-17:00.

The cumulative impact of the actions is likely to vary at different airports.

Airport operations and services are likely to be significantly disrupted throughout the day. Passengers may experience delays during check-ins, security procedures, and boarding. Flight delays and cancellations are possible. Strike-related pickets could occur, although significant protest-related disruptions are unlikely.

According to the latest Italian media reports, as many as 100,000 passengers might have their travel plans disrupted by Friday’s walkout.

