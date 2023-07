Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) – Vacation rentals company Airbnb said on Wednesday that it had noted an “exceptional level” of demand for properties in the greater Paris region, known as Ile-de-France, just a year ahead of next year’s Olympics in the city.

Airbnb said searches for properties in the greater Paris region were up by 30% in the second quarter versus the first quarter.

