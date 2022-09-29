Airlines cancel 2,000 U.S. flights for Thursday because of Hurricane Ian

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Reuters) – Airlines cancelled almost 2,000 U.S. flights for Thursday after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast with catastrophic force in one of most powerful U.S. storms in recent years.

The hurricane is causing significant disruptions to U.S. air travel, especially in the southeast United States. Since Tuesday airlines have cancelled more than 5,000 flights through Friday.

Airlines cancelled 2,163 flights Wednesday as a number of Florida airports temporarily halted operations, including Tampa, Orlando, Sarasota-Bradenton, Melbourne, Daytona Beach, Naples and St Petersburg/Clearwater.

Airline tracking website Flightaware said 1,935 flights for Thursday had been canceled and 738 Friday flights scrapped. Airlines cancelled 403 flights Tuesday ahead of the storm.

The Orlando airport said it expects to resume commercial operations sometime on Friday. The Tampa airport said it will be closed through at least Thursday.

Walt Disney said on Tuesday it would close its Orlando theme parks on Wednesday and Thursday.

Florida is a major part of U.S. aviation, and some carriers like JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines typically expect 40% or more of their daily flights to touch a Florida airport.

Through Wednesday, JetBlue canceled 25% of its U.S. flights and 20% of Thursday flights, while Southwest cancelled 13% of Wednesday flights and 9% for Thursday. Another 3,106 U.S. flights were delayed on Wednesday.

Airlines offered waivers for travelers impacted by the hurricane to rebook tickets without charge.

Hurricane Ian plowed into Florida’s Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday, unleashing howling winds, torrential rains and a treacherous surge of ocean surf that made it one of the most powerful U.S. storms in recent years.

Crashing ashore as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour (241 kph), Ian quickly transformed an idyllic stretch of sandy beaches and coastal towns into a disaster zone inundated by seawater.

Early video images of the storm’s fury on local TV and social media showed floodwaters sweeping away cars, nearly reaching rooftops in some communities and the ruins of homes as palm trees were bent almost in half.

A handout image captured by NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite and made available by the Regional and Mesoscale Meteorology Branch (RAMMB) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS) shows Hurricane Ian approaching the US state of Florida, 28 September 2022, after making landfall in western Cuba on 27 September 2022. EPA-EFE/RAMMB/NOAA/NESDIS HANDOUT

