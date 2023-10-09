Airlines suspend Israel flights amid Gaza war

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Here are airlines that have temporarily halted flights to and from Israel:

AFRICA

Royal Air Maroc cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv on Saturday and Sunday.

AMERICAS

On Sunday, U.S. carriers United Airlines , Delta Air Lines and American Airlines suspended direct flights to Tel Aviv.

United ran two flights to the U.S. from Israel late on Saturday and early on Sunday but then suspended services “until conditions allow them to resume”.

Air Canada cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

ASIA

Hainan Airlines , the only Chinese airline to fly between China and Israel, cancelled flights between Tel Aviv and Shanghai on Monday.

Cathay Pacific cancelled its Tuesday and Thursday flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv and said it would provide further updates regarding its next scheduled service.

Korean Air 003490.KS cancelled its Monday flight between Incheon and Tel Aviv, and expects future flights to be irregular.

EUROPE

All airlines owned by Germany’s Lufthansa cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Monday.

Britain’s easyJet halted flights with Tel Aviv on Sunday and Monday, and said it would adjust the timing of flights in the next few days.

Air France KLM and Finland’s Finnair suspended flights without providing a time frame.

Hungarian Wizz Air said on Monday its flights to and from Tel Aviv were cancelled until further notice.

Portugal’s TAP cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

Spain’s Iberia Express cancelled both its flights between Madrid and Tel Aviv on Saturday, and said it would maintain just one daily flight to Tel Aviv from Monday.

Virgin Atlantic said some of its flights to and from the Israeli capital may face delays or cancellations.

Italy’s ITA flights to and from Tel Aviv have been canceled until Oct. 10.

LOT Polish Airlines said flights from Tel Aviv in the upcoming days may be delayed or cancelled.

Aegean Airlines is canceling all flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport until Tuesday.

Austrian Airlines has cancelled all its flights to and from Israel through Monday.

Brussels Airlines said it has cancelled all flights to and from Israel through Monday.

Transavia France cancelled two flights on Monday and said it was not yet known what this meant for flights from Oct. 10.

Swiss International Airlines cancelled all flights to and from Israel through Monday, and said decisions on the upcoming flight schedule will be made early this week.

Bulgaria Air cancelled a return flight to Tel Aviv on Monday and Tuesday. It said that a flight to and from Tel Aviv on Thursday is scheduled to operate as planned.

Air Malta cancelled two return trips on Monday and Wednesday, adding on its website it will continually adjust its operations as needed.

Icelandair said on Sunday that the last three scheduled flights to Tel Aviv have been cancelled.

MIDDLE EAST

An Etihad Airways flight between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv on Monday has been cancelled, the airline said on its website.

Gulf Air said on its website all flights to Tel Aviv are cancelled until Oct. 14.

