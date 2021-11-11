AirMalta deal ‘close’ – Minister / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 11 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

AirMalta deal ‘close’ – Minister

Government is close to reaching a deal with the European Commission on Air Malta, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana revealed. The Minister said in Parliament that no details could be given prior to the reaching of an agreement but reassured workers that they would ‘not be thrown to the side in the process’. Caruana said that “workers are never to blame. We need to discuss the actions taken, but I want to make sure that no one is thrown away,” he said.

Giving details on the situation at the national airline, Caruana said that it burnt som €435 million over the past 15 years, or €29 million a year. The few profits made along the years were the result of sold assets, he added, insisting that such figures were clearly not sustainable.

Govt to cut Fuel excise price to maintain stable petrol prices

Government will be maintaining stable petrol and diesel prices throug ha reduction in the excise duty. Speaking in Parliament Finance Minister Clyde Caruana revealed that the excise duty on unleaded petrol will be reduced from €489.38 to €359 per 1,000 litres, while the tax on diesel has been dropped to €330 from €412.40 as from today. Carauna said that this move will cost the government around €31 million over a year, equivalent to €2.5 million a month.

PAC meeting turns into shouting match

A parliamentary committee hearing from Konrad Mizzi over the Electrogas power station deal on Wednesday turned into another heated shouting match, with the former Energy Minister contuing with a lenghty personal statement. Mizzi had long altercations with PN MPs Karol Aquilina and Ryan Callus. The PN MPs taunted Mizzi that his PL colleagues chucked him out of the party, with the latter retoring that he still enjoyed the support of Labour people.

Covid-19 Update: Active coronavirus cases climbed to 435 on Wednesday after 38 new cases were reported by health authorities, with only nine persons recovering. 14 persons are now in hospital, four in intensive care.