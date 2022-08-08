AirMalta transfer scheme extended / Malta News Briefing – Monday 8 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Dolphins at Marine Park die of lead poisoning – reports

Lead poisoning caused the death of three bottlenose dolphins at the Mediterraneo Marine Park in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq last year, Times of Malta has learned. Two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that the three female dolphins – Mar, Onda and Melita – died after ingesting material which contained lead. One source from within the park said this may have occurred when a weight bag stuffed with lead pellets split in the pool and escaped employees’ notice. This has not been confirmed, however.

AirMalta transfer scheme extended

The deadline for Air Malta’s employee transfer scheme will be extended from mid-August to October. The scheme was created in yet another restructuring at the national airline, this time intended to cut Air Malta’s workforce by half and save €15 million per year in wages. Government has promised to offer alternative employment to staff taking up such schemes. While the deadline was originally scheduled for next week, the company decided to push it to October so as not hamper operations during the busy Summer period. The company received 571 applications from the 824 eligible employees. (Maltatoday)

23-year-old charged on hit and run accident

A 23-year-old man from Birżebbuġa was charged in court yesterday with the involuntary homicide of Antoine Degabriele. Dean Donovan Frendo allegedly hit him with his car and left him on the side of the road in Żejtun two days earlier. He also charged, in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello, with negligent driving, speeding, failing to stop after a collision, driving without a license and insurance cover, as well as tampering with evidence in the days following the incident. (Times of Malta)

Former PM leaps in defence of Frederick Azzopardi

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has publicly defended former Infrastructure Malta head Frederick Azzopardi who is facing charges over illegal roadworks at Wied Qirda in Żebbuġ. In 2019, Infrastructure Malta ignored a stop and compliance order issued by the Environment and Resources Authority over these illegal roadworks. “This mistaken decision carries consequences. Someone must be held responsible,” Muscat said, insisting he was ‘sad and angry’ on the situation. He went on to add that Azzopardi “will be brought to Court, because he essentially did his job to have the infrastructure that is needed in our country”. (The Malta Independent)