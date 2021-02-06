Ajax goalkeeper, Andre Onana, handed 12-month suspension for doping violation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sky Sports – Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been suspended for 12 months by UEFA after he failed a doping test last October.

The suspension is effective as of February 5, and will apply to all football activities at both national and international level.

“On the morning of 30 October Onana did not feel well. He wanted to take a tablet. Unwittingly, however, he took Lasimac, a drug that his wife had previously been prescribed,” an Ajax statement said.

Ajax said they would appeal the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

