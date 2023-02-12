Albania’s opposition calls for PM Rama’s resignation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thousands of supporters of Albania’s center-right opposition gathered in front of the government building in Tirana today to call for the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama, who is considered responsible for “growing poverty, rampant corruption, and the continuous flight of Albanians abroad.”

Former premier Sali Berisha, who has returned to lead the Democratic Party, the primary opposition formation, spoke today of “a democratic revolution that will not stop until the complete overthrow of Rama’s regime.” Alongside Berisha, former President of the Republic Ilir Meta, now leading the Freedom Party, underlined that “the countdown for Rama has just begun.” At the end of the demonstration, firecrackers and smoke bombs landed on the main entrance of the Government Palace. On Monday, Berisha announced the protest would move to the front of the parliament building.

The premier was indifferent to the opposition’s demonstration, and shortly before it began, he posted pictures of himself on Facebook in a sculptor’s studio, modeling a ceramic vase.

ANSA

