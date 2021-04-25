Albania’s ruling Socialists set to win election – exit poll

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TIRANA (Reuters) -Albania’s ruling Socialist Party looked set to win Sunday’s national election and secure a third term for Prime Minister Edi Rama, an exit poll showed.

According to Top Channel TV’s exit poll Rama’s Socialists were set to win 46.9% of the vote. That would give the Socialists a slight majority of 71 seats in the 140-seat parliament.

The Democratic Party, led by Lulzim Basha, were set to win 43.5% of the vote while another smaller opposition party, the Socialist Integration Movement, was forecast to come third with 6.9% of the vote.

Official results are not expected before Monday.

