Alcohol prices in Malta considerably higher than EU average

In 2019, the price of alcoholic drinks in Malta was considerably higher than the EU average, although significant discrepancies were observered across the 27 Member States.

When price levels in countries are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, the results show that in 2019, the price of alcoholic drinks (spirits, wine and beer) was highest in Finland (with a price level index of 191), followed by Ireland (182) and Sweden (156).

In contrast, the price levels for alcoholic drinks in 2019 were lowest in Romania (with a price level index of 76), followed by Bulgaria (79) and Hungary (80).

Malta’s price level was at 117.5, four percentage points higher than 2017.

