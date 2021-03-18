Algeria rattled by strong tremor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the Algerian coast early Thursday morning, the US Geological Survey said.

The USGS said the quake hit 20 kilometres north-east of the city of Bejaia at 1.04am local time , at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The earthquake caused panic among the Algerian population but there were no casualties or structural damage, the Algerian Civil Protection said in a statement.

The earthquake was also registered in various Mediterranean countries among them Malta and Italy.

Photo: Seismic Research Office UoM

