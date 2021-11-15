Algeria to introduce VAT tax on sugar to cut imports

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Algeria will impose a 9% value-added tax on white and raw sugar from early next year to reduce imports and address health issues, Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane announced.

OPEC member Algeria has been trying to cut spending on imports of food and other goods in a bid to narrow budget and trade deficits.

“Algeria imports around 2 million tonnes of sugar per year. It is ranked among the largest importers,” Benabderrahmane told parliament. The tax introduction is also aimed at tackling the rise in diseases linked to the over-consumption of sugar, such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer, he said.