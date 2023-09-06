All 10 Formula One teams in compliance with 2022 cost cap

Reading Time: < 1 minute

All Formula One teams were in compliance with cost cap restrictions last year, the sport’s governing body said.

Media reports in Italy and Germany, dismissed at the time by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), had suggested in July that at least two of the 10 teams could be in breach of the 2022 cap of $140 million and face stiff punishment.

The FIA confirmed there had been no breaches.

“The FIA Cost Cap Administration has issued certificates of compliance to all of the 10 competitors,” it said in a statement.

Current champions Red Bull were fined $7 million and their wind tunnel time reduced by 10% for a ‘minor overspend’ in 2021, the first year of the restrictions. Aston Martin were also fined $450,000 for a procedural breach.

“The review has been an intensive and thorough process, beginning with a detailed analysis of the documentation submitted by the competitors,” said the FIA.

“Additionally, there has been an extensive check of any non-F1 activities undertaken by the teams, which comprised multiple on-site visits to team facilities and careful auditing procedures to assess compliance with the Financial Regulations.”

