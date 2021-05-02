All club’s renewal talks at AC Milan frozen till end of season – Maldini

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Milan’s technical director Paolo Maldini announced that all renewals at the club have now been frozen until the end of the season to protect the players.

The announcement was made after an incident on Saturday were Gigio Donnarumma was confronted by a group of Milan fans at Milanello, the club’s training grounds. According to reports, the supporters told Donnarumma not to play against Juventus unless he renews his contract with the rossoneri. The goalkeeper was linked with the bianconeri.

The move wasn’t appreciated by the club so much that Maldini, responsible for the technical side of the team made the club’s stance clear.

“It’s important to firmly reiterate that no one outside of Milan can decide who plays and who renews. Certain choices are up to the coach for the pitch and the club for contractual matters.

“Every single negotiation for renewals is now frozen until the end of the season, to allow the team to focus solely on the league. In the meantime, we will continue to protect our players as we always have,” he stated.

