All GSSE anti-doping tests turn out negative

The Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport has announced that the results of Anti-doping samples collected during the Games for the Small States of Europe, which were held between 29th May and 3rd June 2023, are out with all samples collected tested negative.

Besides being in charge of the sample collection for this event, AIMS said that it has covered all the costs related to these tests. In total, 103 urine samples were collected from the majority of the 10 sport disciplines. An additional 10 Dried Blood Spot (DBS) samples were collected. DBS collection was firstly ever collected during the GSSE in this 2023 Malta edition. This served as an additional measure to ascertain that clean sport is protected and also as a pilot project for AIMS.

Feedback from all relevant stakeholders including the International Testing Agency (which were the Testing and Results Management Authority on behalf of the European Olympic Committee), the Laboratory and the Doping Control Officers, is currently being studied for the possibility of including this type of testing in the national programme.

Commenting on the outcome of these results, AIMS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Luciano Busuttil said that he was satisfied that all tests resulted negative. He added that he was extremely satisfied with the procedure and efficiency of how the samples were collected where an impressive average of 18 tests were conducted each day during these games.

