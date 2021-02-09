All people travelling to UK to face mandatory tests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

All the people travelling to the UK are to face mandatory tests from next week. In a statement, quoted by Sky News, Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to announce that all passengers will have to take two tests, on days two and eight, after they arrive.

Hancock is ecpected to announce this in the Commons. The measure will be implimented as of Monday February 15th.

Currently, people travelling to the UK are required to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test taken no more than 72 hours before they enter the country.

In a statement to Sky News a spokesman for Hancock said “Throughout the pandemic, the government has put in place proportionate measures, informed by the advice of scientists, that have led to some of the toughest border regimes in the world.

“It is important the government continues to take the necessary steps to protect people and save lives.

“Enhancing our testing regime to cover all arrivals while they isolate will provide a further level of protection and enable us to better track any new cases which might be brought into the country, and give us even more opportunities to detect new variants.

“Further details of our mandatory quarantine and enhanced testing regime will be set out soon.”

