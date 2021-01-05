Malta: All residents of elderly care homes to be vaccinated within a month

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the government aims to inoculate all residents and carers at homes for the elderly with the Covid-19 vaccine within a month. Minister for Active Ageing Michael Farrugia said that vaccination is currently underway at St Vincent de Paule residence.

The paper speaks with the chairman of the Guide Dogs Foundation, Joseph Stafrace, who said that Braille has given him identity and independence. The paper reports that there are 1,633 blind people in Malta.

