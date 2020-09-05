Allan rejoins Ancelotti at Everton from Napoli

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Everton have signed Brazil midfielder Allan from Italian side Napoli on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Saturday. It is reported Everton paid around £25 million to Napoli.

“I hope, like I have done in my entire career, I contribute with my performances together with my teammates and that I put in some great games, great performances and win important things.”

Capped nine times by Brazil, Allan was part of the squad which won the Copa America in 2019.

At Everton, he will be reunited with manager Carlo Ancelotti, having previously played under the 61-year-old for two seasons while the Italian was in charge of Napoli.

ESPN

Like this: Like Loading...