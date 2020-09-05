Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Allan rejoins Ancelotti at Everton from Napoli

1 Min Read
Everton have signed Brazil midfielder Allan from Italian side Napoli on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Saturday. It is reported Everton paid around £25 million to Napoli.

“I hope, like I have done in my entire career, I contribute with my performances together with my teammates and that I put in some great games, great performances and win important things.”

Capped nine times by Brazil, Allan was part of the squad which won the Copa America in 2019.

At Everton, he will be reunited with manager Carlo Ancelotti, having previously played under the 61-year-old for two seasons while the Italian was in charge of Napoli.

ESPN

