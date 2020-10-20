Almost 170 000 additional deaths in the EU from March to June

Reading Time: 2 minutes



In 2020, among the 26 EU Member States for which data is available, there were 168 000 more deaths during weeks 10-26 (March – June) than the average number of deaths during the same period over the four years 2016

to 2019.

This data include all deaths, irrespective of their causes, but can be useful for assessing the direct and indirect effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the European population. The peak of 36 000 additional deaths compared to the four year average was in week 14 (end March – beginning

April). As from week 19 (beginning of May), there were under 5 000 additional deaths each week compared with the four year average. In week 25 (just after mid-June), 2 200 fewer deaths were recorded in 2020.

Spain and Italy – worst hit countries



Among the EU Member States, for which data are available, the highest number of additional deaths in 2020 during weeks 10-26 compared to the four year average 2016 to 2019 was recorded in Spain (48 000) followed closely by Italy (46 000), France (30 000), Germany and the Netherlands (each around 10 000). The remaining 21 Member States accounted together for 25 000 additional deaths in the same period.

Compared to the average number of deaths for years 2016-2019 more than double the number of deaths were recorded in Spain during weeks 13-15 followed by Belgium in week 15. More than 40% additional deaths were

recorded in Italy over weeks 11-15, Spain in weeks 12 and 16, in Belgium weeks 13-14 and 16-17, in the Netherlands weeks 13-17, in France weeks 14-15, in Luxembourg week 15, in Sweden weeks 15-16 and in Cyprus weeks 20-21.

During weeks 10 to 26 in 2020, in the 26 Member States with available data, those aged 70 years and over accounted for 161 000 or 96% of the 168 000 additional deaths recorded compared to the four year average 2016-2019.During the same period, this age group represented 76% of all deaths in the population in 2016-2019 and 78% of all deaths in 2020.

