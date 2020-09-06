AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly wins F1 race in Monza

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The 2020 Italian Grand Prix saw AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly claim a maiden Formula 1 win from the McLaren of Carlos Sainz and the Racing Point of Lance Stroll, as a transgression under the Safety Car saw polesitter Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton forced to serve a 10-second stop/go penalty, leaving him seventh at the flag.

The race was turned on its head by a Safety Car brought out as Kevin Magnussen’s stricken Haas had to be recovered. But with Hamilton diving into the pit lane when it was closed (as did Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi), he was handed his penalty – which he served after the race was restarted on Lap 28 of 53, following a 25-minute red flag period after Charles Leclerc crashed heavily at the Parabolica.

Card board cut outs of Formula One fans in the stands prior to the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Monza race track, Monza, Italy, 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Mark Thompson / Pool

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas wears a shirt featuring ‘black lives matter’ on the grid prior to the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Monza race track, Monza, Italy 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Mark Thompson / Pool

French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of Haas F1 Team (C-R) touches his car with Thai Formula One driver Alexander Albon of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (C-L) during the start of the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Monza race track, Monza, Italy 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Mark Thompson / Pool

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (C-R) and Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll of BWT Racing Point (C-L) in action during the start of the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Monza race track, Monza, Italy 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Matteo Bazzi / Pool

Monaco’s Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari at the pit stop during the start of the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Monza race track, Monza, Italy 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Mark Thompson / Pool

Safety car (R) and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (L) in action during he 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Monza race track, Monza, Italy 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Matteo Bazzi / Pool

Jets of the “Frecce Tricolori” aerobatics team of the Italian Air Force release colours of the Italian national flag as they fly over race track prior to the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Monza race track, Monza, Italy 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Matteo Bazzi / Pool

A member of the pit lane crew displays a message during the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Monza race track, Monza, Italy 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Jenifer Lorenzini / Pool

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (front) in action during the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Monza race track, Monza, Italy 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Matteo Bazzi / Pool

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of BWT Racing Point in action during the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Monza race track, Monza, Italy 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Matteo Bazzi / Pool

French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Monza race track, Monza, Italy 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Jenifer Lorenzini / Pool

Winner French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda celebrates on the podium after the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Monza race track, Monza, Italy 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Luca Bruno / Pool

FIA‘s F1.Com reports that the incident left Gasly at the head of the field, after he’d pitted before the Safety Car was brought out, with the Frenchman holding on brilliantly to take a sensational maiden win in Formula 1 at AlphaTauri’s home race, as McLaren’s Carlos Sainz finished second, with Racing Point’s Lance Stroll completing the podium.

Lando Norris was fourth for McLaren, holding off the leading Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas in P5, after the Finn had suffered a poor start that left him sixth at the end of Lap 1. Ricciardo took sixth ahead of Hamilton, who recovered well from his penalty to take P7, with the Renault of Esteban Ocon, the second AlphaTauri of Daniil Kvyat and the Racing Point of Sergio Perez rounding out the top 10.

Both Ferraris retired from their home race, meanwhile, Leclerc with his off at the Parabolica, while Sebastian Vettel suffered a brake failure on Lap 6, while Max Verstappen also retired on Lap 31 – meaning it’s the first time in the turbo-hybrid era that a Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari hasn’t finished on the podium.

I really want to acknowledge @PierreGASLY for his amazing win. It is so well deserved. For me, whilst I never like to lose I am grateful for the challenge. All we can do is continue to fight and never give up. To my guys, thank you all for continuing to push. 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/XEvSNOS1rd — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 6, 2020

