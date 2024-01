Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) – British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Saturday a security team on board a bulk carrier exchanged fire with armed individuals on a Somali-style skiff after it neared the vessel in a suspicious approach 700 nautical miles southeast of Oman’s Salalah.

“The skiff closed to 300 metres, before turning back towards a mothership,” Ambrey said in an advisory note, adding that the crew and vessel were reported to be safe.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group