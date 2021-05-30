Reading Time: < 1 minute

American Airlines has joined Southwest Airlines in suspending alcohol services on flights, the airline said. The decision follows a recent assault of a Southwest flight attendant that resulted in a serious injury.

“Flight attendants are on the front lines every day not only ensuring our customers’ safety, but are also calming fears, answering questions, and enforcing policies like federally-required face masks,” said Brady Byrnes, managing director of flight service at American, in a memo to flight attendants obtained by CNN. “Over the past week we’ve seen some of these stressors create deeply disturbing situations on board aircraft,” the memo said. “Let me be clear: American Airlines will not tolerate assault or mistreatment of our crews.”

Like other airlines, American (AAL) first suspended alcohol sales in March 2020 to minimize interaction between crew and passengers and to ensure safer flights.

The airline said services will remain suspended through September 13. The date coincides with the end of the Transportation Security Administration’s mask mandate for all planes.

The mandate requires masks on all travelers in airports, airplanes, terminals, trains, buses and boats. It was set to end on May 11 but the TSA extended it to September.

Photo: An American Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, USA. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

