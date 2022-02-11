Americans in Ukraine told to depart immediately

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Joe Biden said on Thursday U.S. citizens should leave Ukraine now and he would not sent troops to rescue Americans fleeing the country if Russia invades.

“Things could go crazy quickly” in Ukraine, Biden told NBC News in an interview.

The United States has urged Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately due to the “increased threats of Russian military action” against Ukraine.

“Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19; those in Ukraine should depart now via commercial or private means,” the U.S. State Department said in an advisory.

Russia denies planning an attack on Ukraine but has amassed tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.

Photo – The Motherland monument is illuminated in the Ukrainian national flag’s colors in the open-air World War II memorial museum, in Kiev, Ukraine. The Ukraine illuminates its tallest monument, the Motherland monument, in its national colors to show the national unity and readiness of Ukrainians to defend their country amid escalation on the Ukraine-Russian border. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO