Jordan security forces check the ID of a man, during the lockdown at a checkpoint in Amman, Jordan, 09 October 2020.

After a sharp rise in Covid19 cases in Jordan in the past week, Jordan authorities have announced that starting 08 October at midnight and until 11 October at 06 AM a full lockdown is to be enforced in all the country.

The schools which had reopened a few of weeks earlier will all move to online teaching from 11 October as well.

Via EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

