AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport said it expects to end current limitations to the daily number of travellers it can handle by March 26, the start of the summer season.

Schiphol, one of Europe’s busiest airports, in September last year cut capacity by almost 20% as passengers had faced long lines for security checks for months due to a shortage of workers.

