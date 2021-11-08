Amy Winehouse’s items raise millions at auction

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The dress worn by Amy Winehouse during her final stage performance has sold for more than $243,000 (£180,000) at an auction of items from her estate.

The singer-songwriter wore the halter minidress in Belgrade in June 2011, a month before her death aged 27. It sold for 16 times its original estimate.

More than $4m (£3m) was raised from about 800 items.

Many of the items at the Julien’s Auctions sale in Los Angeles shattered their pre-auction estimates.

A red leather heart-shaped Moschino bag Winehouse took to the 2007 Brit Awards – a night she won the British female solo artist and British album awards – fetched $204,800 (£152,000), 13 times the pre-auction estimate, while a gold-flame Dolce & Gabbana dress went for $150,000 (£111,000), which was 30 times its guide price.

All proceeds are going towards the foundation her parents set up to help young people with addiction issues.

Winehouse was one of the defining stars of her generation, known for her soulful voice on songs she wrote such as Rehab, Back To Black and Love Is A Losing Game.

She died from alcohol poisoning at her home in Camden, north London, in July 2011.

Photo – Dresses worn by British singer Amy Winehouse are displayed during an auction preview titled ‘Property From The Life and Career of Amy Winehouse’ at Julien’s Auctions Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California, USA. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

