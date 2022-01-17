Ancelotti proud after Super Cup win earns him fifth Real trophy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed a job well done after a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia on Sunday secured a 21st title of his managerial career and fifth with the Spanish giants.

It was his first trophy since winning the 2017 German Super Cup with Bayern Munich, four and a half years ago.

“Yes, I won many trophies but It’s been a long time since my last one,” Ancelotti told a news conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

“Winning represents the end of your work. In the public eye, it means that you have done a good job but that is not always the truth. I think I did a good job at Everton and Napoli but I haven’t won there.”

The 62-year-old was in charge when Real won their 10th Champions League trophy in 2014.

He also won the Copa del Rey, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup with Madrid in his first spell in charge, which ended in 2015.

via Reuters