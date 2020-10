Reading Time: < 1 minute

People observe a minute of silence at the market place as church bells start to ring at 12:01 in commemoration of the time when the assassin fired the first shot during one year anniversary of the Halle terror attack, in Halle, Germany, 09 October 2020.

The suspect, a 27-year-old German Neo-Nazi Stephan Balliet went on rampage shooting and killed two people on 09 October 2019 in front of the synagogue and a Kebab shop in Halle during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

Candles and flowers are placed in front of Halle synagogue in Halle an der Saale, Germany, 09 October 2020. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Via EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

