UPDATED: Turkish disaster agency says no tsunami threat in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkish disaster agency says there is currently no tsunami threat to Eastern Mediterranean after multiple earthquakes jolt country.

A second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck southeastern Turkey’s Kahramanmaras region on Monday, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

It occurred at a depth of 7 km, AFAD said adding that the epicenter of the quake was Elbistan region of Kahramanmaras province. Earlier on Monday a major quake struck the same region, leading to hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries.

The airport in the southern Turkish province of Adana was closed for flights until further notice following major earthquakes in the area on Monday, the private Demiroren news agency said.

No further details were immediately available.

