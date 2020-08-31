Anti-China measures destined to fail, argues Chinese Foreign Ministry official

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The anti-China and anti-Communist Party of China (CPC) schemes by certain U.S. politicians are predestined to fail, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a press briefing on Monday.

Zhao made the statement in response to the recent comments by Robert O’Brien, national security advisor for U.S. President Donald Trump, who chastised China for its political system and issues related to China’s Taiwan, Hong Kong and the South China Sea, but also called for using the alliance of the U.S. allies to cope with what he called the “challenges” of China and Russia.

“For a while, driven by their zero-sum game mindset, Cold War mentality and personal gains, some U.S. politicians have ignored the basic facts, continued to maliciously attack China’s political system, slandered and smeared China, and sowed discord between China and other countries. The Chinese side stands firm against these acts,” said Zhao.

“China is the biggest trade partner of over 130 countries and regions. Whether its development brings opportunities or threats to the world? Judging by other countries’ active efforts to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China, the answer speaks for itself. On the contrary, by willfully withdrawing from international treaties and organizations and applying international law in a selective way, the United States has severely undermined international justice as well as global peace, stability and development,” said the spokesman.

