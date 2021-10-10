Anti-Green Pass Protest in Rome turns violent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A protest against Italy’s ‘Green Pass’ turned violent in the centre of Rome on Saturday evening, with police responding to clashes with tear gas and water cannon.

Among the estimated 10,000 people at the rally in Piazza del Popolo were far-right activists including the neo-fascist Forza Nuova group and its leader Giuliano Castellino who addressed the crowd.

The demonstration was organised in protest over an imminent requirement for workers in Italy to have the Green Pass certificate which shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

Wanted in Rome

Photo The leader of ultra-right wing movement AREA, Giuliano Castellino, during a protest against the Green Pass in Popolo square, Rome, Italy, 09 October 2021. The government on 08 October gave green light for indoor night clubs to reopen at 50 percent capacity from 11 October and for cultural venues to reopen at full capacity. Clubbers will have to have the Green Pass vaccine passport to enter the establishments, which are only allowed to open if they are in a low COVID risk white zones. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI