Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports assessors from the Financial Action Task Force held a series of meetings with local regulators in the financial sector this week. Sources told the paper that questions by the international anti-money laundering body were tough but fair.

Another story says that Malta has been left out of the green travel list announced by the UK government on Friday. Britons are free to travel without restrictions to 12 countries and territories from May 17. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/malta-left-off-englands-green-list-for-quarantine-free-travel.870253

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro